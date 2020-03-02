Engineering Plastics Market Analysis by Top Competitors like 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation, INEOS, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, NOVA Chemicals Corporation Among Others

The report Describes by size, industry status, scope and Demand forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Engineering Plastics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Engineering Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 143.6 billion by 2025, from USD 80.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for engineering plastics for the improved products.

Growing demand in the 3D printing which uses polyamides as a feedstock.

Increased demand from the developing countries for the engineering plastics products

Low cost of the raw material prices used for the production of engineering plastics

Global Engineering Plastics Market Statistical Overview Report 2019 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario by up-coming data on the basis of research execution and settled on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on Latest trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.

Global Engineering Plastics Market,

By Type {Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (Nylon: Under the Hood Applications), Polycarbonates and Others},

End-Use Industry {Automotive & Transportation (Interior and Under the Hood Applications),

Consumer Appliances (Air-Conditioner and Music Players),

Electrical & Electronics (Semiconductor and Sockets & Switches),

Industrial & Machinery (Power Tools), Packaging (Food and Medical) and

Other Applications (Medical Applications and Construction)}

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, it is seen that the export of plastic products from India has increased by 17.1% and has been valued at $ 8.85 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $ 7.56 billion in 2016-17. These exports show that there is a rising demand for the engineering plastics which are used in a variety of applications.

Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global engineering plastics market are –

BASF SE

Ashland

Arkema

DowDuPont

Covestro AG

Schulman Inc.,

AdvanSix,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Celanese Corporation,

LANXESS,

Chi Mei Corporation,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

Daicel Corporation.,

3M,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Evonik Industries AG,

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation,

INEOS,

LG Chem,

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation,

NOVA Chemicals Corporation,

PolyOne Corporation,

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.,

Röchling Group,

DSM,

SABIC,

Solvay,

Trinseo,

TEIJIN LIMITED and others.

