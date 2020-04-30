Engineered Wooden Flooring Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

The Research Report on “Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

As a kind of hardwood flooring which is widely used, engineered wooded flooring is composed of two of more layers of wood in the form of a plank. Engineered wooded flooring is comprised of two parts: core wood layers and a top hardware layer known as the lamella. The core core layers are made up of 3-12 HDF, softwood or plywood sheets which are bonded together at 90 degree angles to form a sandwich base. The top layer is the wood that is visible when the flooring is installed and is adhered to the core. The lamella might be oak, walnut, maple or an alternative hardwood species that provides the aesthetic appeal.

Request a sample of Engineered Wooden Flooring Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/273598

Scope of the Report:

Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Industry is fragmented geographically, with leading brand in each region. In US, leading brands are Armstrong, Shaw, Mannington and Mohawk, while in Europe, mergers and acquisitions formed several big players, such as Bauwerk Boen AG, and Kahrs-Karelia Upofloor. In China, market leaders are Shenxiang and Jinqiao.

Europe is single largest market, which accounts for 35.11% of global demand in terms of volume. China is the largest production region, more than half supplying the global market. However, as labor cost rises quickly, production base is transferring to other developing countries. The same thing happen in Europe, where manufacturing plants moving to east Europe countries.

US market shows significant growth in the last five years, flooring market has witnessed continuously higher sales of engineered wooden flooring than solid wood flooring, which is expected to drive the global market in the next 5 years.

The worldwide market for Engineered Wooden Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Engineered Wooden Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Access this report Engineered Wooden Flooring Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-engineered-wooden-flooring-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Armstrong

Shaw

Mannington

Mohawk

Beaulieu

Bauwerk Boen AG

Kahrs-Karelia Upofloor

Hamberger Flooring GmbH & Co.KG

Tarkett AS

Baltic Wood

Weitzer Parkett

Shengxiang

JinQiao

Jinlong

Yihua

Anxin

Shiyou

Kemian Wood

Maples

Vohringer Wood Product

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Three Layers Engineered Wooded Flooring

Multilayer Engineered Wooded Flooring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Engineered Wooden Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Engineered Wooden Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Engineered Wooden Flooring in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Engineered Wooden Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Engineered Wooden Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Engineered Wooden Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engineered Wooden Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/273598

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Engineered Wooden Flooring by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Engineered Wooden Flooring by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Engineered Wooden Flooring by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Engineered Wooden Flooring by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Engineered Wooden Flooring by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Engineered Wooden Flooring Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/273598