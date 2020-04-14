Energy Storage Systems Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and competitive Landscape 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Energy Storage Systems Market”, it include and classifies the Global Energy Storage Systems Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in the regions of Europe and United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) will drive growth in global market.

The Energy Storage Systems (ESS) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi, Kokam, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 40% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market will register a 27.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9373.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2736 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Energy Storage Systems (ESS) business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Storage Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Energy Storage Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lithium

Lead Acid

NaS

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Utility & Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Kokam

Fluence Energy

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus

Panasonic

BYD

Younicos

ABB

Saft Batteries

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

