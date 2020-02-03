Energy Storage Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Energy Storage | Duke Energy, E.ON, East Penn Manufacturing, GE Power, ABB, Tesla & more

In 2018, the global Energy Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Duke Energy

E.ON

East Penn Manufacturing

EDF Renewable Energy

Fluence Energy

GE Power

Invenergy

LG Chem

Tesla

ABB

Johnson Controls

SolarEdge

EnerVault

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lithium Ion Technology

Lead Acid Technology

Sodium Chemistry Technology

Flow Vanadium Technology

Flow Zinc Technology

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Lithium Ion Technology

1.4.3 Lead Acid Technology

1.4.4 Sodium Chemistry Technology

1.4.5 Flow Vanadium Technology

1.4.6 Flow Zinc Technology

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.5.4 Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Storage Market Size

2.2 Energy Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Energy Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Energy Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Energy Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Energy Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Energy Storage Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Energy Storage Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Energy Storage Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Energy Storage Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Energy Storage Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Energy Storage Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Energy Storage Key Players in China

7.3 China Energy Storage Market Size by Type

7.4 China Energy Storage Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Energy Storage Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Energy Storage Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Energy Storage Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Energy Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Storage Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Energy Storage Key Players in India

10.3 India Energy Storage Market Size by Type

10.4 India Energy Storage Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Energy Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Energy Storage Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Energy Storage Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Energy Storage Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Duke Energy

12.1.1 Duke Energy Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.1.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Duke Energy Recent Development

12.2 E.ON

12.2.1 E.ON Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.2.4 E.ON Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 E.ON Recent Development

12.3 East Penn Manufacturing

12.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.3.4 East Penn Manufacturing Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

12.4 EDF Renewable Energy

12.4.1 EDF Renewable Energy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.4.4 EDF Renewable Energy Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EDF Renewable Energy Recent Development

12.5 Fluence Energy

12.5.1 Fluence Energy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.5.4 Fluence Energy Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fluence Energy Recent Development

12.6 GE Power

12.6.1 GE Power Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.6.4 GE Power Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 GE Power Recent Development

12.7 Invenergy

12.7.1 Invenergy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.7.4 Invenergy Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Invenergy Recent Development

12.8 LG Chem

12.8.1 LG Chem Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.8.4 LG Chem Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.9 Tesla

12.9.1 Tesla Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.9.4 Tesla Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.10 ABB

12.10.1 ABB Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Energy Storage Introduction

12.10.4 ABB Revenue in Energy Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ABB Recent Development

12.11 Johnson Controls

12.12 SolarEdge

12.13 EnerVault

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

