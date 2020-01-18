Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Energy storage battery for microgrids is an energy reservoir that can store electrical energy and supply energy when required. Such a battery system has the added advantage of matching generation to the time of use and enables peak-shaving applications. Battery-based energy storage is more environmentally-friendly than traditional diesel generators and significantly reduces the fuel and sizing needs for common backup generators. Even small amounts of energy storage can have a major impact on reducing fuel costs, maintenance and omissions of diesel or bio-diesel generators.

Scope of the Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Report

This report focuses on the Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global energy storage battery for microgrids industry mainly concentrates in EU, USA and Japan. The global leading players in this market are NGK Group, Samsung SDI, NEC, Panasonic, MHI and Toshiba etc., which accounts for 49.38% of total revenue in 2015. In China the market leaders are BYD, CALB and ATL.

The USA and China are the major consumer regions in global energy storage battery for microgrids market. The energy storage battery for microgrids is mainly used in household, enterprise, utility. The application market share of Utility is up to 87.68%.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of energy storage products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese energy storage battery for microgrids is not only begun to transit to renewable energy installations field, while still extend in the downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Segment by Manufacturers

NGK Group

Samsung SDI

NEC

Panasonic

MHI

Toshiba

S&C Electric

Beacon Power

CALMAC

Saft

Sumitomo Electric

EnSync

Eos Energy Storage

OutBack Power

Younicos

BYD

CALB

ATL

Rongke Power

Shen-li High Tech

Meineng

Chilwee

Narada

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Segment by Type

Sodium-sulfur battery

VRLA Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Global Energy Storage Battery for Microgrids Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Enterprise

Utility

