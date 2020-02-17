Energy Recovery Ventilators Market – Expand at a CAGR of 11.50% During the Period

The worldwide energy recovery ventilators market has been witnessing a tremendous rise in its valuation, thanks to the growing concerns among consumers regarding indoor environmental quality. The rising awareness about the benefits of innovative energy recovery ventilators, such as enhanced internal air quality without consuming much energy, is also adding to the growth of this market substantially.

On the other hand, the high cost associated with these ventilators may act as a hindrance to the market’s growth in the near future. However, the increase in research and developments and consequent product differentiation will minimize its effect on this market over the forthcoming years.

The opportunity in the global market for energy recovery ventilators, which stood at US$1.82 bn in 2015, is likely to expand at a CAGR of 11.50% during the period from 2016 to 2024 and reach a value of US$4.84 bn by 2024. In terms of volume, the market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 10.20% between 2016 and 2024.

“The demand for energy recovery ventilators is anticipated to rise exponentially, thanks to the rising consideration for health and well-being among consumers,” explains the author of this study. The alarming rise in air pollution has aroused the interest of consumers to gauge air quality they breathe, which directly impacts health. This is leading to a rising demand for energy recovery ventilators. Analysts anticipate strong demand for energy recovery ventilators over the next few years, thereby boosting the growth of energy recovery ventilators market.

Rising need to curb energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings and increasing initiatives for the development of green buildings are some other prominent factors driving the energy recovery ventilators market.

However, on the flipside, factors such as inadequate knowledge among consumers regarding the health benefits of these devices and high cost involved in the purchase, installation, and maintenance of energy recovery ventilators are anticipated to challenge the growth of energy recovery ventilators market to some extent, adds the study.