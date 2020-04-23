Energy Harvesting System Market Growth, Industry Size With O-Flexx Technologies GmbH, Fujitsu Global, STMicroelectronics, EnOcean, ABB, Bionic Power, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, GreenPeak Technologies, Microchip

Global energy harvesting system market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 381.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 863.91 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for durable and power efficient systems.
Energy harvesting is used to capture energy and is also known as power harvesting or energy scavenging or ambient power through external sources and is converted into a usable electric power. They are widely used in consumer devices, medical equipment, transportation, industrial controls and military. Vibration or pressure, radio energy, temperature differentials are some of the examples of energy sources. Energy harvesting system is usually used to charge an energy storage cell and provide them power by providing protection and regulations.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing number of smart cities is driving the market.
- Technological advancement and development in the automation and energy harvesting technology.
Market Restraints:
- High installation cost of the system is restraining market.
- Restriction related to the privately installed networking modules is restraining market.
Segmentation: Global Energy Harvesting System Market
- By Component and Sensor Type
- Wireless Sensor Network
- By Technology
- Light Energy Harvesting
- Vibration Energy Harvesting
- Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting
- Thermal Energy Harvesting
- Electromagnetic Energy Harvesting
- Kinetic Energy Harvesting
- By Component
- Transducer
- Photovoltaic
- Electrodynamic, Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic
- Electrodynamic
- Piezoelectric
- Electromagnetic
- Thermoelectric
- Radio Frequency (RF) Transducer
- Power Management Integrated Circuit
- Secondary Battery
- Transducer
- By Application
- Building & Home Automation
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Security
- Retail
- Bicycle Dynamo
- Military And Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
- Mobile Phones
- Wrist Watches
- Calculators
- Piezoelectric Gas Lighters
- By Energy- Source
- Electric
- Gravitational
- Magnetic
- Nuclear
- Thermal
- Chemical
- Mechanical
- Radiation
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
