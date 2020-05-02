Energy as a service Market Trends to 2025 by WGL Energy Services, Solarus, Engie, Bernhard Energy Solutions, Enel X, Edison Energy, Solarus and Others

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) estimates that total installed capacity of wind energy across the globe is likely to reach 792GW by 2020 increasing from 497GW in 2016, adding an average 72GW per annum. According to GWEC, wind energy could supply over 20% of total global electricity by 2030 with an estimated installed capacity of 2,110GW. Since energy as a service enhances the existing energy consuming systems and also improves efficiency. Thus, investments in renewable energy would increase the adoption of energy as a service across the globe. However, deployment issues is expected to hinder the growth of the energy as a service market during the forecast period.

Global Energy as a service Market to reach USD 19,607.8 million by 2025.

Global energy as a service market valued approximately USD 965.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 45.70 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing potential of renewable energy is considered as a key trend for the Energy as a service market over the forecast period. As renewable energy is driving energy transformation across the globe today. Government of different countries across the world is actively working to promote renewable energy projects which would increase the demand & adoption of energy as a service thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Energy as a service market is significantly driven by the increasing government investments to promote renewable energy sources. Also, countries are shifting towards renewable energy resources to minimize CO 2 emission and fossil fuels. For Instance: According to Frankfurt School & United Nations Environment Programme Collaborating Centre (FS-UNEP), investment within renewable energy sector is bound to increase from $312 billion in 2015 to $392 billion by 2020. Solar and wind energy continues to be prime choice for investment. More than 37% of the total investment within renewable energy sector in 2016 were directed towards solar and wind energy projects across the globe, according to FS-UNEP estimate; of these wind energies accounted for 47% of the total investment in 2016.

Leading Energy as a service Market Players

WGL Energy Services

Engie

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Enel X

Edison Energy

Solarus

On the basis of segmentation, the energy as a service market is segmented into type and end-user. The type segment of energy as a service market is classified into power generation services, energy efficiency and optimization services and operational and maintenance services of which energy efficiency and optimization services is anticipated to dominate owing to its inherent benefits such as improves energy efficiency and speed. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial sector industrial of which industrial segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing investments in efficient and clean power supply.

The regional analysis of energy as a service market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the Energy as a service market owing to the government mandates on energy efficiency along with increasing energy consumption. Whereas, North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Global Energy as a service Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

