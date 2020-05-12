Energy and Utility Analytics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025 | IBM Corporation (U.S.) Intel Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Ericsson (Sweden) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

In 2018, the global Energy and Utility Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy and Utility Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy and Utility Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Schneider Electric Company (France)

Capgemini (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed services

Consulting services

Market segment by Application, split into

Load Research & Forecasting

Meter Operation & Optimization

Transmission & Distribution Management

Predictive Maintenance

Workforce Management

Emergency Response Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy and Utility Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.