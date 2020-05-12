Energy and Utility Analytics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025 | IBM Corporation (U.S.) Intel Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Ericsson (Sweden) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In 2018, the global Energy and Utility Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy and Utility Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy and Utility Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Intel Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
Schneider Electric Company (France)
Capgemini (France)
Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deployment and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Managed services
Consulting services
Market segment by Application, split into
Load Research & Forecasting
Meter Operation & Optimization
Transmission & Distribution Management
Predictive Maintenance
Workforce Management
Emergency Response Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy and Utility Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy and Utility Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy and Utility Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Deployment and Integration
1.4.3 Support and Maintenance
1.4.4 Managed services
1.4.5 Consulting services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Load Research & Forecasting
1.5.3 Meter Operation & Optimization
1.5.4 Transmission & Distribution Management
1.5.5 Predictive Maintenance
1.5.6 Workforce Management
1.5.7 Emergency Response Management
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size
2.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy and Utility Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy and Utility Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in China
7.3 China Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in India
10.3 India Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Intel Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE (Germany)
12.3.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development
12.4 Ericsson (Sweden)
12.4.1 Ericsson (Sweden) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Ericsson (Sweden) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ericsson (Sweden) Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
12.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
12.6.1 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Recent Development
12.7 Schneider Electric Company (France)
12.7.1 Schneider Electric Company (France) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Schneider Electric Company (France) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Company (France) Recent Development
12.8 Capgemini (France)
12.8.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development
12.9 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
12.9.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.10 TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)
12.10.1 TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Energy and Utility Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com