Energy and Resources Research Review 2018 : Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2018 Energy and Resources Research Review” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.
Report Highlights
– The global market for perovskite and other thin film solar module should grow from $3.7 billion in 2017 to $5.2 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.
– The global market for process oils should grow from $5.1 billion in 2017 to $6.0 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2022.
– The U.S. market for fracking fluids should grow from $10.7 billion in 2017 to $15.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.
Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119597
Report Scope
Energy industry greatly impacts the lives of everyone, and every nation strives to achieve energy independence by utilizing the natural resources be it conventional fossil fuels or renewable sources. Advancements in technology has changed the landscape of the energy industry, for example the shale revolution has made US a net exporter of oil from being one of the largest importers of the commodity. Likewise, concerns about the depleting resources in the form of oil reserves, gas reverses, and ill effects of dependence on fossil fuels like coal has given a renewed thrust on researching renewable energy technologies to reduce the harmful impact on the environment as well as create energy sustainability for long term.
As per EIA the primary energy consumption in 2015 stood at REDACTED quadrillion Btu, and it is projected to grow to REDACTED quadrillion Btu by 2050. The primary energy consumption grew by REDACTED from 2016 to 2017. Of this Oil and Natural gas accounted for REDACTED of the primary energy consumed in terms of million tons of oil equivalent. Renewables (excluding Hydropower) accounted for REDACTED of the total primary energy consumed in 2017, a growth of REDACTED over the previous year.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Foreword
Chapter 2 Perovskite Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets (Report EGY144A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Market Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Perovskites
Solar Cell Industry
Milestones in the History of Perovskite Solar Cells
Applications of Perovskite Solar Cells
Construction/Architectural
Infrastructure
Electronics
Transportation
Space
Defense
Market Summary
Market, by Region
Basic Configuration of Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite Materials for Solar Cells
Other Materials for Perovskite Solar Cells
Bottom Transparent Conductive Layer
Hole-transporting Layer
Electron-transporting Layer
Hole-Blocking Layer
Top Conductive Layer
Fabrication Process for Perovskite Solar Cells
Physical Processes
Chemical Processes
Hybrid Processes
Film Thickness and Deposition in Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency
Tandem Solar Cells
Double-Perovskite Solar Cells
Single-Junction Solar Cells
Perovskite Nanowires
Perovskite Quantum Dots
Advantages and Disadvantages of Perovskite Solar Cells
Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present
Perovskite Layer for Solar Cells with Composition Gradient
Tin-based Hybrid Perovskite/Silicon Tandem Solar Cell
Chalcopyrite-Perovskite Tandem Cell
Perovskite Solar Cell with Back Contacts
High-Efficiency Organic-Inorganic Perovskite Solar Cell
Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert at @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2119597
(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)
Chapter 3 Process Oils: Emerging Opportunities and Global Markets (Report EGY148A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Research Methodology
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Definition of the Market
Classification of Process Oils
Paraffinic Process Oil
Naphthenic Process Oil
Aromatic Process Oil
Noncarcinogenic Process Oil
Selection of Process Oils
Process Oil Groups
Oil Compatibility
Oil Viscosity
Oil Thermal Stability
Oil Specific Gravity
Oil Pour Point
Oil Cost
Market Summary
Regional Analysis of the Market for Process Oils
Market, by Application
Tires and Rubber
Polymers
Personal Care Products
Textiles
Others (Adhesive, Coatings, Defoamers)
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Regulations and Policies Impacting the Market for Process Oils
Environmental Concerns
Factors Driving Market Growth
Process Oil Trends
CAPEX Guidance
Cost Control
Technology Guidance in Operations
Market Shares of the Top Companies
Strategies and Investments
Challenging Growth Continues into FY20172018
Chapter 4 The U.S. Market for Fracking Fluids (Report EGY121B)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Industry Definition
Definition of Hydraulic Fracturing Technology
Definition of Fracking Fluid Product
History and Development of the Industry
Importance of the Industry
Important Implications for the Industry
Technology Lifecycle
Government Regulations
Market Drivers
Other Factors that Support a Growth Trend
Market Headwinds
Foreseeable Future Developments
Types of Hydraulic Fracturing
Types of Fracking Fluid Systems
Types of Fracking Fluid Components
Fracking Fluid Opportunity by Region
Continue…
Download Exclusive Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119597
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/