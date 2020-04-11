Endpoint Security Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.35% by 2023 Industry Scope, Size, Opportunities, Limitations, Policies, Global Trends, Policies, Emerging Segmentation By Types, Application and Forecast

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Endpoint Security Market was worth USD 10.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.94 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.34% during the forecast period. The developing idea of BYOD crosswise over organizations is anticipated to drive the market over the figure time frame. With the expanding appropriation of BYOD, the workers in an association are getting to corporate information on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, it makes management and safety challenges, which requires propelled end-point security solutions toward shield sensitive business data. Several merchants are creating innovative solutions for meeting the rising demand for mobile device security.

Solution Outlook and Trend Analysis

Antivirus solution commanded the market represented the income share of 23.2% in 2015. Antivirus software lessens the likelihood of the endpoint getting contaminated by the dangers, for example, spyware, Trojans, worms, viruses, adware, keyloggers and rootkits. The expansion in critical information over the system is anticipated to upsurge the interest for antivirus arrangements.

Deployment Outlook and Trend Analysis

Cloud-based security services are anticipated to pick up share of the overall industry over the gauge time frame representing an income share of more than 36.6% in 2015. The requirement to diminish the investment and expenditure, the associations are concentrating on the selection of cloud-based services. Furthermore, there is moves from on commence to cloud services as the previous requires extra maintenance and are more costly.

Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis

Large enterprises a major income share of more than 77% in 2015 and they are all around outfitted with security administrations to manage advanced threats. The need to redesign the current threat prevention is foreseen to additionally enlarge the development of endpoint security services in large enterprises. The hesitance of SMBs to outsource security services to third party is limiting the adoption of these services. Nonetheless, the rising data breaches in these associations are foreseen to support the adoption of endpoint security services over the gauge time frame.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

IT and Telecom and BFSI are anticipated to pick up share of the overall industry over the conjecture time frame attributable to the expanding requirement for client information security and expanding data breaches. IT and Telecom division is foreseen to grow at a critical CAGR over the forecast period. The medicinal business is anticipated to implement endpoint security as web associated healthcare products are being hacked at a disturbing rate.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Europe and North America have the huge share of the overall industry owing the high proliferation of Internet services and cell phones. Moreover, these regions are home to countless members offering propelled answers for a few sections, for example, BFSI, healthcare and automotive, among others. Developing markets of Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America are anticipated to show high development, essentially because of a surge in portability in nations including India, Brazil and China.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ESET NOD32, Symantec, F-Secure, Panda Security, Trend Micro, IBM, Microsoft, Sophos, Bitdefender, Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems and McAfee. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Endpoint Security Market is segmented as follows-

By Solution:

Antivirus

ID/IP

Encryption technologies

Firewall

Application Control

MDS

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization:

SMBs

Enterprise

By Application:

BFSI

Education

Medical

IT & telecom

Industrial

Retail

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

