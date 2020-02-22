Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Size, Share 2019 | Global Industry Research Reports, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Vendors and Regional Analysis till 2023

Market Scenario

Global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market is expected to record a CAGR ~ 6.4 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The weakening and bulging of the aorta is called aortic aneurysm. The bulging can cause a leak that spills blood into the body. It can direct the blood flow away from the organs and tissues, causing severe complications, such as kidney damage, heart attacks, stroke, and even death. Thus, endovascular repair can be done by placing a stent-graft in an aneurysm through a small hole in the blood vessels in the groin area.

Numerous factors such as reduced recovery times, low-cost hospitalization charges, and technological advancements in repair devices are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2017, Terumo Corporation completed the acquisition of Bolton Medical, Inc. with the acquired company being a leading innovator in thoracic and abdominal stent graft systems, Terumo Corporation aimed to strengthen its growth in vascular graft segment.

However, stringent government regulation, the preferable alternative of open surgery and various complications such as endoleaks and infections may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Key players

Cardiatis SA,

Cardinal Health,

Cook Medical LLC,

Endologix, INC.,

Jotec GmbH,

Medtronic plc,

Terumo Corporation,

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,

BiFlow Medical Ltd,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Braile Biomédica,

Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd,

Endospan Ltd.,

Getinge AB,

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Segmentation

The global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market has been segmented into indication, site, anatomy, and products.

The market, on the basis of indication, has been segmented into the abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm and others.

The market, based on thoracic aortic aneurysm, has been further segmented into ascending aortic aneurysm, descending aortic aneurysm, thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm, and thoracic arch aortic aneurysm.

The market, on the basis of the site, has been segmented into infrarenal and pararenal.

The market, based on pararenal site, has been sub-segmented into juxtarenal and suprarenal.

The market, on the basis of anatomy, has been segmented into traditional and complex.

The market, on the basis of products, has been segmented into percutaneous EVAR, fenestrated EVAR, aortic stents and TAA grafts, and others.

Regional Market Summary

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The endovascular aneurysm repair devices market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The Americas is expected to dominate the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market owing to increasing geriatric population, and well-developed healthcare sector. With the increase in the geriatric population, the prevalence of aneurysms is also expected to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks abdominal aortic aneurysm as one of the top 15 causes of mortality in the United States, but only for those between 85 and 89 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aortic aneurysms were the primary cause of 9,863 deaths in 2014 in the US.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global endovascular aneurysm repair devices market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of aneurysms, availability of funds for research, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies.

