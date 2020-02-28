Endoscopy Ultrasound Market is Projected to Report a CAGR of Over 5.0% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The global endoscopy ultrasound market was valued at approximately US$ 650.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ’Endoscopy Ultrasound Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’

The report suggests that increase in incidence of gastrointestinal cancers, rise in applications of endoscopy ultrasound as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool for gastrointestinal cancers and other pancreatic conditions, and increase in number of new and advanced products introduced in the global market are factors propelling the expansion of the market. Implementation of training and education programs regarding endoscopy ultrasound procedures in countries in Asia Pacific countries and rise in demand for new diagnostic tools for cancer are likely to lead to rise in adoption of endoscopy ultrasound techniques in the region. This is projected to drive the comparatively higher growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Lack of Trained and Qualified Surgeons to Restrain Global Market Expansion

Endoscopy ultrasound techniques require skilled professionals in terms of performing the procedures and trained professionals for disinfection and delicate handling of the endoscopes and other equipment during the process. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other health care agencies have laid down policies and regulations regarding proficiency of health care providers for performing endoscopy ultrasound procedures in any health care setting. For instance, a working group mandated by the British Society of Gastroenterology recommended that trainees should complete 250 EUS procedures, including 80 luminal cancers, 20 sub-epithelial lesions, and 150 pancreato-biliary cases. However, there is a lack of training and educational programs conducted and implemented globally, leading to a lack of adequately trained professionals adept at performing endoscopy ultrasound techniques. This has led to an increase in the gap between demand for and supply of endoscopy ultrasound procedures globally. This is restraining the growth of the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

Endoscopes and Needles Segments to Gain Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global endoscopy ultrasound market based on product, procedure, technology, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the endoscopes and needles segments are projected to gain market share between 2018 and 2026. Constant innovations by market players in the endoscopes and EUS needles segments; diverse applications of endoscopy ultrasound techniques demanding new and ergonomically designed endoscopes and needles for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes; and technological advances in endoscopy ultrasound techniques, including elastography endoscopy ultrasound (EG-EUS), contrast-enhanced endoscopy ultrasound (CE-EUS), and other techniques are boosting demand for innovative product offerings. Market players are offering new endoscope and needle products to cater to these demands. These factors are projected to drive the expansion and market share of the endoscopes and needles segments in the coming years.

