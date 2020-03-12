Endoscopy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Endoscopy Market:

Executive Summary

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical medical diagnostic procedure which is used for examination of internal organs and vessels of a person’s body. The doctors use specialized instruments called endoscopes which are long, thin with a light source and camera at another end. However, the length and flexibility of the endoscope depends on the part of the body to be examined. There are different types of endoscopes available in the market. These are flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes and capsule endoscopes.

Originally, endoscopy was only used in the esophagus, stomach, and colon for examining digestive disorders. Now its application has widened to diagnose diseases of the ear, nose, throat, heart, urinary tract, joints, and abdomen. Apart from diagnosis, endoscopy is also used to perform various types of minimally invasive surgeries by either making a small incision in patients’ body or by swallowing the instrument. Due to its widespread applications, global endoscopy market is poised to grow at meteoric rates. Growth of the market is attributed to rise in cancer incidences, higher occurrence of gastrointestinal diseases, prevalence of obesity, growing geriatric population and preference for minimally invasive procedure.

The report “Global Endoscopy Market – [(By Device – Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes & Capsule Endoscopes; By Application – Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Laproscopy & ENT Endoscopy; By End-Use – Hospitals, Clinics & Others; and By Region- North America (The US), Europe & Asia Pacific] Market Outlook 2025” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global endoscopy market with market segmentation across devices such as Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes & Capsule Endoscopes; across applications such as Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Laproscopy & ENT Endoscopy and end-use areas such as Hospitals, Clinics & Others. Future forecasts of endoscopy market overall and across various market segments has been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global endoscopy market include Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global endoscopy market.

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Advent of 4K and 3D Endoscopy Imaging

7.1.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

7.1.3 Technological Developments

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in Cancer Incidences

7.2.2 Higher Occurence of Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.2.3 Prevalence of Obesity

7.2.4 Growing Geriatric Population

7.2.5 Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Cost of Devices

7.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists

7.3.3 Risk of Infection

