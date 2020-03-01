Endoscope Protective Barrier Covers Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2027

The endoscope protective barrier covers act as a shielding fence to the endoscope, mainly prevents from cross-contamination and the spread of dangerous microorganisms. These endoscope covers have the properties of flexibility and antimicrobial protective mechanism. Endoscope covers are totally sterile, a product with an integrated working channel between the patient and the endoscope. The disposable endoscope protective barrier comprises of an operative channel for suction, irrigation, and tool passageway, doctors may use the covers during a full range of therapeutic & diagnostic procedures. The endoscope cover is available in numerous functioning channel sizes, letting the physician to acclimatize the possibility to fit the diagnostic procedure. By using the endoscope barrier cover, it eliminates the need for conventional high-level disinfection/sterilization routines between each procedure. Instead, the physician get a safe, sterile protective barrier for each patient and rapid equipment turnaround for the practice. The endoscope protective barrier covers market has evolved gradually and comprises of different varieties of sizes used during endoscopy procedures. The market is anticipated to grow with fastest CAGR due to increase in the endoscopy diagnostic and therapeutic procedures coupled with few cases with cross contamination in the U.S. and Europe.

Endoscope Protective Barriers Covers Market: Drivers & Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global endoscope protective barrier covers market is the increasing number of hospital admissions coupled with endoscopy related procedures. New innovation in endoscope covers, e.g. EndoSheath protective barrier (manufactured by Cogentix Medical) eliminates the difficult-to-clean channel which exists in conventional endoscopes, newly manufactured endoscope protective barrier covers are now offered in several models, each with a diverse size working channel. Few advantages include: endoscope protective barrier covers changes the paradigm of endoscope handling and reprocessing procedures, slays the challenges of scouring and flushing endoscope channels to ensure organic content is expelled from the two exterior and inside the device. Staff and medical device exposure to harsh chemicals are decreased, expanding both staff security and equipment lifespan. Simple to utilize and get ready; restricts the intricacy of endoscope preparation. Endoscopes can be set up without the multifaceted nature, tedious and botch inclined regular HLD/Sterilization schedules. Secondly growing healthcare expenditure levels and the introduction of advanced technologiesin endoscope protective barriers covers acts as a driver during the forecast period. Also increase in the number of new product launches also the drives the revenue growth of endoscope protective barrier covers market. However incidences of cross contamination, less follow up of new guidelines, untrained professionals in the endoscopy practice and less availability of products in the emerging markets may act as a restraint during the forecast period.

Endoscope Protective Barriers Covers Market: Segmentation

This market is segmented on the basis of tip flexibility, coating, material and end user

Segmentation based on applications

ENT endoscopes

Flexible endoscopes

Others

Segmentation based on end user

Hospitals

ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Availability of advanced treatment options coupled with endoscopy procedures, also drives the demand for endoscope protective barrier covers over the forecast period. However presence of different types of covers or sheaths provides good number of options to the surgeons for selecting a sheath for endoscopy procedures which in turn drives the market for endoscope protective barrier covers over the forecast period.

Endoscope Protective Barriers Covers Market: Overview

Depending on geographic region, the Endoscope protective barriers covers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, endoscope protective barriers covers market is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future. North America is expected to hold major share of global endoscope protective barriers covers market followed by Western Europe owing to technological advancement, increasing number of players in endoscope protective barriers covers market and increasing awareness regarding endoscopy related procedures. Also it has been analyzed that endoscope protective barriers covers have been widely adopted in clinical practice and is associated with improved clinical outcomes in Western Europe.

Endoscope Protective Barriers Covers Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in endoscope protective barrier covers market includes Cogentix Medical, Cover Srl, etc. these players are entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and product portfolio expansions, distribution agreements which are their key sustainability strategies. Secondly many local players have started entering in this lucrative market.