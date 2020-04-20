Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Patient, Drugs Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Global endometrial cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth as there are less number of approved drugs for treatment of endometrial cancer, leading to an increased opportunity for the drug manufacturers. High prevalence of cancer and rising demand for safe and effective medications can be attributed as the major drivers of this market. The regulatory bodies such as USFDA and EMA are supporting the growth of the global market by providing increased funding, designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process.

Diagnosis of endometrial cancer at an early stage is done by normal pelvic examination. But, when the cancer reaches advanced stage then biopsy or pap smear are used as diagnostic methods. The treatment options available to the patients are chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery, providing maximum opportunities to the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market.

High prevalence and recurrence of endometrial cancer after treatment with chemotherapy are the major driving factors driving the endometrial cancer therapeutic market. Growing prevalence of obesity in women aged 50 years or above is also contributing in the growth of the endometrial cancer therapeutics market globally. Apart from this, safety concerns after chemotherapy, hormone therapy and radiation therapy restrict the medications for the treatment of endometrial cancer.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for endometrial cancer therapeutics treatment, owing to the large number of research and development activities ad high healthcare expenditure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global market owing to growing product availability in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market are AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc. and R-Pharm-US LLC.