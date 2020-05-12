Endometrial Ablation Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts – Cooper surgical, Medtronic Plus., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and Hologic Corp.

Endometrial ablation is a type of medical process which facilitates the removal of endometrium from the uterine wall. Such process helps in the destruction of such thin layers to stop abnormal heavy uterine bleeding. Endometrial ablation procedure is highly recommended when the uterine bleeding is no longer controlled by any means of medications. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and burgeoning population suffering from abnormal vaginal bleeding are the major factors fueling growth in the global endometrial ablation market. Growing incidences of pelvic inflammatory disease and endometriosis, rising cases of various gynecological disorders, and increasing adoption of endometrial ablation devices are also boosting the global endometrial ablation market. Apart from these, rapid technological advancements, improving standard of living, increasing demand for effective treatment of gynecological disorders are also propelling expansion in the global endometrial ablation market.

According to experts, the endometrial ablation market is anticipated to register revenue worth of US$1.3 bn by 2024 end. The growth is prophesized to occur at a promising CAGR of 5.50% during the assessment period from 2016 to 2024. Endometrial ablation procedures help in curing various gynecological disorders such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, and POCD or polycystic ovarian disease in women. The market is mainly segmented on the basis of device type, end-users, and region.

Radiofrequency Endometrial Ablation Devices to Witness Highest Penetration

From the perspective of device type, the global endometrial ablation market is segmented into electrical ablation, cryoablation, hysteroscopy devices, hydrothermal ablation, radiofrequency endometrial ablation, microwave endometrial ablation, thermal balloon ablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound transducers. Among these segments, radiofrequency endometrial ablation is anticipated to showcase fantastic expansion in the coming years, especially during the assessment period – 2016 to 2024. This is due to the short surgical procedures, ease of usage, and cost-efficiency in using the radiofrequency endometrial ablation device. However, apart from radiofrequency endometrial ablation device, microwave endometrial ablation is the next segment to witness highest penetration, owing to its several benefits in endometrial ablation procedures. Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14318 In terms of end-user, the global endometrial ablation is divided into following segments – clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these end-users, the clinic segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global endometrial ablation market. This is because of the rapid advancements in endometrial ablation techniques which do not require large space such as hospitals. Thus, the devices can be used in the clinics. However, the ambulatory surgical clinics is expected to become the next dominating segment during the forecast period due to their significant uptake of various types of endometrial ablation devices along with rising number of centers, convenient environment, and cost-effective services. Asia Pacific Showcases Maximum Share in Endometrial Ablation Market On the regional front, the global endometrial ablation market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Among this, North America dominated the global endometrial ablation market with a lion’s share and is expected to remain dominant with a share of nearly 44% during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of the market over the forthcoming years. This is because of the rising gynecological disorders and high unmet medical needs in the region. Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14318 Some of the prominent players operating in the global endometrial ablation market include Cooper surgical, Medtronic Plus., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and Hologic Corp. These players are expanding their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge in the market.

