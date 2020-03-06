Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Endodontic Reparative Cement Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The market for endodontic reparative cement is primarily driven by increasing number of endodontic procedures or root canal therapy procedure. For instance, more than 15 million root canal therapy procedures are performed every, and approximately 41,000 root canal therapy is performed every day in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, endodontic reparative cement is also adopted in therapy procedures such as pulp capping, pulptomy, apexogenesis, apexification, and root perforation procedures and thereby, impels the growth of endodontic reparative cement market. However, high cost of dental procedures and high risk associated with the procedures are the major obstacles in driving the growth of endodontic reparative cement market.

The global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, and region.

On the basis of end user, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Endodontic reparative cement is a bioactive material and are intended for the healing of periapical lesions, and stimulates the formation of bone, periodontal ligament, and cementum, and also permits the growth of cementum layer from its surface directly. External factors such as temperature and humidity and internal factors such as size and distribution of particles of endodontic reparative cement play an important role in determining its effectiveness and properties. The high level of pH in endodontic reparative cement result in damaging membrane and DNA of bacteria and denatures its protein content. Though there are various types of endodontic reparative cement available but they all share similarity in terms of physical, chemical and biological properties.

Geographically, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for endodontic reparative cement, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated dental infrastructure. In addition, proper reimbursement of therapy procedure, and increasing number of endodontic therapy are also driving the market growth of endodontic reparative cement.The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base, occupying a large share of the geriatric population, and rising funding from government and private sectors for research and development activities. However, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global endodontic reparative cement market are Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A, Septodont Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Brasseler, CJM Engineering, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Maillefer, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Avalon Biomed, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Essential Dental Systems, Pulpdent Corporation, Coltene Group, Roydent Dental Products, Parkell, Inc., and GC America Inc.

