Endodontic Electric Motors Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Endodontic instrumentation has advanced significantly in recent years with a range of powered rotary and reciprocating systems that can make root canal treatment easier to perform. Endodontic electric motors are a part of this advancement as they provide clinicians with the ability to use endodontic files with constant and precise torque suited to the canal being treated.

The global Endodontic Electric Motors market has reached a revenue of approximately 601.72 M USD in 2018, and is expected to reach 791.51 M USD in 2026.

According to this study, over the next five years the Endodontic Electric Motors market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 702.3 million by 2024, from US$ 609.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Endodontic Electric Motors business, shared in Chapter 3.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share 32.73% in 2018. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.15%.

This study considers the Endodontic Electric Motors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dentsply Sirona

Aseptico, Inc.

Danaher

A-Dec Inc.

Ultradent Products

Morita

COXO

W&H-Group

Denjoy

NSK

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cordless

Corded

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

