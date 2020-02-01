End User Experience Monitoring Market 2019 Industry Evaluation By Worldwide Companies and Anticipate Expansion of USD 7.41 billion by 2026

End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market is driven by increasing need to understand the consumer behaviour, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market By Component (Products, Services), Access Type (Web, Mobile), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market are
- IBM Corporation,
- SAP SE,
- Oracle,
- Broadcom,
- Micro Focus,
- AppDynamics,
- Riverbed Technology,
- BMC Software, Inc.,
- Catchpoint Systems, Inc.,
- Dynatrace LLC.,
- New Relic, Inc.,
- Lakeside Software, Inc,
- Nexthink,
- CenturyLink,
- ControlUp Technologies LTD,
- com,
- eG Innovations,
- SmartBear Software,
- Stackify,
- Würth Phoenix S.r.l,
- AppNeta
- Datadog
Market Definition: Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market
End user experience monitoring (EUEM) can be defined as software that helps in monitoring the interaction of the user on applications, mobile or web running on physical or any virtual device. It makes the work flow productive & customer service more effective by integrating network monitoring and user experience data which enable to monitor the end user experience.
Market Drivers:
- Rising need to improve the customer experience & to monitor the user experience to measure the impact.
- Rising need to measure the dynamic expectation of the end user to provide better customer service.
Segmentation: Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market
By Component
- Products
- Synthetic Monitoring
- Real User Monitoring
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Access Type
- Web
- Mobile
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- IT and Telecommunications
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In July 2018, End-User Experience Monitoring of GSX Solutions has been extended to Office 365 Teams which will enable to measure the exact end user experience constantly.
- In June 2018, Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX demonstration had taken place at cisco live. SkyLIGHT PVX integrate the real-time transaction insight, end-user experience monitoring & network performance monitoring for better performance & analysis.
Competitive Analysis: Global End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) Market
Global end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of end user experience monitoring (EUEM) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
