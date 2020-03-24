End User Computing Market Expected to Grow at 11.17 Billion In Revenue by 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global End User Computing Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global End User Computing (EUC) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.11 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.17 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a strategic shift toward EUC, due to the increasing demand for mobility solutions by organizations and the shift of organizations toward desktop virtualization infrastructures to increase the productivity and efficiency of employees by streamlining all these technologies through EUC solutions.

“The VDI segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period in the EUC market”

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Desktop virtualization solutions offer the computing and storage infrastructure an edge over legacy desktop infrastructures. These solutions enable the users to access business applications from anywhere and using any device.

The Training and Education segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the End User Computing market during the forecast period. Due to the large-scale adoption of EUC solutions by enterprises, mostly in the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, there is an immense need for organizations to impart technical training to employees about these solutions. These services not only help the employees’ access and develop business- centric applications, but also enable the employees to enhance their productivity and efficiency.

“North America is expected to account for the largest market size, where as APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global End User Computing market in 2018.The advancement in network technologies, proliferation of mobile workforce, presence of advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility are the major factors driving growth in North America. Businesses have witnessed an increase in workforce productivity and engagement by deploying EUC solutions in this region. APAC offers growth opportunities for the major vendors in the EUC market, as organizations in these regions are looking forward to adopting EUC solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic workforce, such as developing custom-based applications with limited technical support; interacting with clients, partners, customers, and employees; and delivering tangible business benefits.

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the market segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the end user computing market by solution, service, industry vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the end user computing market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the end user computing market

To profile the key players of the end user computing market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies in the market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global end user computing market

Most Popular Companies in the End User Computing Market include are IGEL (Europe), Genpact (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Mindtree (India), Nucleus Software (India), Patriot Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Connection (US), HCL Info systems (India), Synapse360 (UK), Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (India), IDS (US), CSS Corp (India), SITA (Switzerland), Infosys (India), Data Integrity (Canada), Fujitsu (Japan), Focus Technology Solutions (US), SMP-Corp (US), Emerio (Singapore), Fortem Information Technology (UK), Serole Technologies (Australia), The Ergonomic Group (US), Coreio (Canada), and Emtec (US).

Target Audience for End User Computing Market: End User Computing service vendors, End User Computing solution providers, Content Information Service Providers (CISPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Mobility solution providers, Mobility service providers, Cloud solution providers, Service professionals, Investors and venture capitalists, Mobile application consumers, Enterprises/Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Device manufacturers, System integrators, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) service users, Wireless network operators, Application and software developers, Government/non-profit associations, Business organizations.

