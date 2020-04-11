Encryption Software Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Encryption Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Chrome now puts a little warning marker in the Address Bar next to any non-secure HTTP address. Encryption is very important, and not only for surfing. If you encrypt all of the sensitive documents on your computer, a hacker or laptop thief won’t be able to parley their possession into identity theft, bank account takeover, or worse.

Recent developments in the mobile technology in terms of software and hardware, their distribution among businesses, and the increasing penetration of smartphones are further projected to offshoot the demand over the coming years. The increased number of enterprises moving toward cloud computing, combined with the Big data, demand the protection of sensitive data, thus raising the deployment for encryption software.

Encryption Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Industry verticals such as healthcare and BFSI, have to comply with demanding regulations, like HIPPA, DSS, and PCI, which have mandated the implementation of data security solution. This has led to the adoption of encryption software across the globe. Additionally, on account of rapid digitization and increased usage of the Internet, the intellectual property of the enterprises, and users alike has become vulnerable to theft and intrusion. These security risks require companies to implement encryption software to protect the data. Encryption software enables the organizations to protect their intellectual property and other sensitive data, which is expected to boost growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. government has developed Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) as a standard, and most of the encryption software now follow the AES. Even those that support other algorithms tend to recommend using AES.

Although these encryption software offer significant benefits, their adoption may experience challenges terms of budget. The deployment options for these solutions are complex and time-consuming; however, the benefits offered by them often overshadow the challenges pertaining to complexity and the time associated with their deployment.

Encryption Software Market: Segmentation

By Application:

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Network traffic encryption

Others

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

The on-premise segment emerged as a dominant deployment segment in encryption software. However, the cloud-based segment is estimated to grow substantially, owing to expanding cloud infrastructure and several companies adopting cloud storage solutions.

Also, developments in the IT & telecom sector, such as the emergence of BYOD and CYOD, are anticipated to significantly impact the growth over the coming years. The establishment of new businesses in the emerging economies is further expected to push the demand for cloud-based encryption software.

By User Type:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

The BFSI segment captured a sizeable market share. The increasing number of cyber-attacks and the dynamic nature of security industry have demanded the protection of sensitive financial data from cracks with minimum risk and maximum returns. As the banking institutions move towards cloud, the segment showcases a higher potential for the deployment of these encryption software.

Banks traditionally follow techniques such as DVDs, email, and others for the data transfer, which pose a high risk of data crack, thereby growing the opportunities in the BFSI industry for encryption software. Additionally, high dependency on online transactions and the need to safeguard the same are anticipated to increase demand of encryption software in the BFSI sector over the coming years.

The encryption software ecosystem comprises major vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Intel Security Group (McAfee), EMC Corporation, and WinMagic Inc. to name a few.

Regional Overview

North America accounted for the major market share due to the presence of the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region and the generation of huge amount of data that needs to be protected. Moreover, the increasing concerns about security, owing to the utilization of the Internet and personal computers in the private sector, are expected to escalate the demand in this region over the coming years.

Asia Pacific market share is anticipated to increase over the next few years owing to the lack of storage infrastructure prompting the organizations to store information on the cloud. This increases the risk of data loss and thefts, escalating the market demand. Moreover, the increasing penetration of BYOD, cloud services, and IoT has prompted the industry demand for encryption software. Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector in countries such as China and India as well as the growing IT & telecom and retail sectors are expected to drive the growth over the coming years.

