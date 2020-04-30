Emulsion Adhesives Market – Expected to witness lucrative opportunities 2017 – 2025

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Overview

The global emulsion adhesives market is foreseen to bank on rising usage of ecofriendly adhesives in end-use industries to attain strong growth in the coming years. This could be one of the important factors anticipated to help the market to grow at a handsome rate between 2017 and 2025. Demand for emulsion adhesives could stay impressive because of their non-toxic, inflammable, and solvent-free nature. They could be mainly used for wood, cloth, paper, and other porous materials. Their ecofriendly nature could be attributed to the fact that they are free of solvents.

The global emulsion adhesives market is expected to take advantage of various applications in panels, composite members, packaging, working paper, decorated plywood, woodworking, and furniture. Application of emulsion adhesives in the automotive and transportation industry could significantly bode well for the market. This is predicted to take place because of the faster growth of the industry.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities

Besides swelling demand for ecofriendly adhesives, the world emulsion adhesives market is foretold to gain momentum due to increasing requirement in emerging regions. Asia Pacific showcasing massive demand for acrylic emulsion adhesives could bring in ample of opportunities in the market. However, the market is forecasted to come face to face with certain challenges such as performance issues related to the usage of emulsion adhesives in high-strength applications. Furthermore, holt-melt and other solvent-less adhesives are envisaged to give a tough competition to emulsion adhesives. Another factor that could hamper the demand for emulsion adhesives is tight regulatory approvals needed for production.

Nevertheless, according to seasoned analysts, players are envisioned to reap lucrative growth benefits while riding on opportunities in high-end applications and innovations in the world emulsion adhesives market.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Market Potential

Introduction of novel products in the world emulsion adhesives market could be one of the go-to strategies adopted by players to have an edge over other competitors. The Dow Chemical Company was said to exhibit complementary portfolios of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Dow Consumer Solutions at LABELEXPO Southeast Asia between May 10 and 12, 2018. Its platinum catalyzed emulsion systems of the Syl-Off range allows the combination of silicone and other adhesives to coat less refined and thinner papers. With stringent environmental regulations for solvents, emulsion coating is expected to gain attention increasingly.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of both volume and revenue, the international emulsion adhesives market is prognosticated to testify the rise of Asia Pacific as a region with higher CAGR. One of the vital factors augmenting the demand for emulsion adhesives in the region are mandatory use of low-VOC and ecofriendly products due to the implementation of certain policies. The developing region could also benefit from India and China exhibiting a telling demand for emulsion adhesives.

Increase in automobile production in Asia Pacific owing to the expansion of the automotive industry could prove to be significant for the growth of the regional market for emulsion adhesives. Interior trims, headliners, tail lights, and various other automotive components are manufactured using emulsion adhesives. The international emulsion adhesives market is prophesied to benefit from increasing residential and commercial activities in Colombia, Turkey, Brazil, and India.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

The international emulsion adhesives market testifies the presence of key players such as Wacker Chemie, Ashland, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema. Players are expected to involve themselves in expansion activities, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches to extend their share of the market. The report sheds more light on competitive scenarios of the market and how they could shape in the foreseeable future.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Lattices

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Application

Tapes and Labels

Paper and Packaging

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Woodworking

