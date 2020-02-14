Emulsifier, Stabilizer and Thickener (EST) Market Growth Analysis 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Comprehensive Research Study, Business Prospects, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

The Global Emulsifier, Stabilizer and Thickener (EST) Market, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener (EST) are used as food additives, which helps to stabilize emulsify and thicken food products. They are primarily used as food additive agent, which gives consistent texture, taste, and mouthfeel. Many low-fat foods are dependent on stabilizers. Some of the common EST are starches, gums, pectin, agar-agar, lecithin, and others. They are widely used in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others.

Increasing demand for processed meat and seafood is further boosting the growth of the EST market. Moreover, new processing techniques used for product development have also invariably raised the market for EST. However, few stringent laws and regulations may restrain the growth of the market over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.7% of EST market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

The Major Players in the EST Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Ireland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Segmentation Analysis

Emulsifier, Stabilizer, and Thickener (EST) Market is segmented based on type, application and region.

Emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener (EST) are primarily extracted from a natural substance and used as a direct additive in products to provide structure, viscosity, stability, and other qualities such as maintaining existing color. Increasing inclination towards processed foods in developed countries is driving the market for EST. Moreover, continuously rising demand for new ingredients in food processing is further boosting the growth of the EST market owing to its functional attribute.

Regional Demand

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, Latin American, the Middle East, and African countries are projected to witness a increased demand for emulsifiers over the forecast period.

The global EST market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High inclination towards processed foods in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S. are driving the EST market in North America. Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to EST market, in Europe.

