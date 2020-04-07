EMS and ODM Market 2019 To 2025: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

In 2018, the global EMS and ODM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global EMS and ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS and ODM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hon Hai
BYD Electronic
Flextronics
Jabil
Quanta
Compal
Wistron
Inventec
Pegatron
Celestica
Cal-Comp
Benchmark
Sanmina
Universal Scientific Industrial (USI)
Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai)
SIIX
Plexus
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.
Venture
Zollner
UMC
SUMITRONICS
GBM
VTech
3CEMS
Shenzhen Zowee Technology
PC Partner Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMS
ODM
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronic Product
Medical Instruments
Automobile Industry
Communications Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global EMS and ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EMS and ODM are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
