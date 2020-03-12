MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)

This report studies the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2016, thanks to a surge in shipments of mobile phone vendors such as Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, the EMS/ODM market rose by 5.17%. In 2016, the growth in mobile phone offset the drop in notebook computer market. In 2015, mobile phone will still have strong growth potential, but with the growth rate dwarfed by that in 2015. The 4G construction of Radio Access Networks reached the peak in 2015 and 2016. It is projected that the RAN market will be on the decline in 2017-2022. Moreover, the data size of mobile Internet surged, data center or cloud computing services market grew robustly.

However, the European and US EMS/ODM vendors are dedicated to improving profitability by reducing the revenue proportion of telecom and communication infrastructure, and intensifying the expansion to industrial, medical, and automotive sectors. Meanwhile, they have also strengthened the weakness in components, and ventured into the upstream sector of industrial chains. But compared with the Taiwanese vendors, the European and US EMS/ODM peers lagged far behind in the field of components.

When there is a long-lasting trend for OEMs to outsource their manufacturing function either partly or entirely to contract manufacturers (CMs), otherwise called as manufacturing service providers, OEMs have different priorities in choosing their service providers. Among the CMs, while Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers involve only in assembling/testing and production of a product/sub-system, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) providers move ahead in the front-end of the value chain to also involve in designing the product in addition to assembling, testing and mass production. ODMs are evolving faster in more matured sectors such as telecommunications and consumer electronics compared to specialised sectors such as automotive, industrial and defence. OEMs are less likely to choose ODMs compared to EMS for their CM activity due to some reasons such as OEMs having less control over IP rights, designs of PCBs, control boards, etc. ODMs are expected to mainly become potential competitors to OEMs.

In 2018, the global EMS and ODM (EMS and ODM) market size was 508600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 736700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMS

ODM

Market segment by Application, split into

Computers

Consumer Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Emerging

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

