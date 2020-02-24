Empty Capsules Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

The Global Empty Capsules Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Empty Capsules Market spread across 206 Pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures is available in this research report.

The Empty Capsules Market is projected to reach US$ 2.79 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 1.95 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Most Popular Companies in the Empty Capsules Market include are Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (Japan), Suheung Co. Ltd. (South Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co.Ltd. (China), Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co.Ltd. (China), Healthcaps India Ltd. (India), Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Roxlor (US), Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (India), Medi-Caps Ltd. (India), Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (India), Natural Capsules Ltd. (India), Bright Pharma Caps Inc. (US).

“The Non-gelatin Capsules Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.”

By Type, the empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules segment is further subsegmented intopig meat gelatin, bovine-derived gelatin, bone meal, and other gelatin sources. The non-gelatin capsules segment is further divided into hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan & starch material.

“Immediate-release Capsules Are Projected to Register the Highest Growth Rate Between 2018 & 2023.”

By Functionality, the empty capsules market is segmented into immediate-release, sustained-release, and delayed-release capsules. The immediate-release capsules segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the empty capsules market during the forecast period, owing to the widespread use of these capsules for the manufacture of antibiotics, antibacterials, antacids, painkillers, inhalators, cold and cough drug preparations, and dietary supplements.

“Dietary Supplements to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period.”

By Application, the empty capsules market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & ant flatulent preparations, antiemetic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other applications. The dietary supplements segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Nutraceutical Industry to Be the Fastest-growing End-user Segment During the Forecast Period.”

Based on End user, the empty capsules market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and research laboratories. The nutraceutical industry segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“APAC to Witness the Highest Growth in the Empty Capsules Market During the Forecast Period.”

The Empty Capsules Market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in this region, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players in the global market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To forecast the size of the market in five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To track and analyze competitive developments of the leading players in the global market, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

Target Audience for Empty Capsules Market: Contract manufacturers of empty vegetarian capsules, Hard gelatin capsule and non-gelatin empty capsule manufacturers, Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical R&D laboratories, Pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and OTC/cosmetic product manufacturers, Distributors and suppliers, Pharmaceutical/medical associations

