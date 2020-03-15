Employment Screening Services Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Employment Screening Services Market report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025

Employment screening is the process undertaken by background checking and employment screening providers to check the credibility of an employee before hiring; these services include consolidation, research, and data collection of an array of different verticals such as educational, employment history, credit history, criminal, financial and personal records about an individual for the purpose of evaluation for employment.

The growth of the employment screening services market is expected to be driven by factors such as enhanced quality of workforce, improved regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and advantages associated with employment screening. Furthermore, the emphasis of newer organizations and startups for background checking is expected to increase the demand for these services during the forecast period. Untapped potential of emerging markets, and increase in advancement in the information technology and human resources sectors are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

In 2017, the global Employment Screening Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Employment Screening Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employment Screening Services Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employment Screening Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employment Screening Services Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The key players covered in this study

Insperity

GoodHire

HireRight

ADP LLC

Experian

Sterling Infosystems

First Advantage

Pre-employ

Capita PLC

REED

Paychex

CareerBuilder

Paycor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Criminal Background Checks

Education & Employment Verification

Credit History Checks

Drug & Health Screening

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking & Financial Sector

Government Agencies

Information Technology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employment Screening Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from TOC for Employment Screening Services Market:

Chapter One: Employment Screening Services Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Employment Screening Services Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Employment Screening Services Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Employment Screening Services Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Employment Screening Services Market: United States

Chapter Six: Employment Screening Services Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Employment Screening Services Market: China

Chapter Eight: Employment Screening Services Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Employment Screening Services Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Employment Screening Services Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Employment Screening Services Market: Central and South America

Chapter Twelve: Employment Screening Services Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Employment Screening Services Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Employment Screening Services Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Employment Screening Services Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table Employment Screening Services Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Employment Screening Services Covered

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Employment Screening Services Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Criminal Background Checks Figures

Table Key Players of Criminal Background Checks

Figure Education & Employment Verification Figures

Table Key Players of Education & Employment Verification

Figure Credit History Checks Figures

Table Key Players of Credit History Checks

Figure Drug & Health Screening Figures

Table Key Players of Drug & Health Screening

Figure Others Figures

Table Key Players of Others

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Banking & Financial Sector Case Studies

Figure Government Agencies Case Studies

Figure Information Technology Case Studies

Figure Others Case Studies

Figure Employment Screening Services Report Years Considered

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Employment Screening Services Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Employment Screening Services Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Employment Screening Services Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Employment Screening Services Market Share by Regions 2018

..Continued

