Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

This report studies the global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Employee recognition and reward system refers to a program set up by company to reward performance and motivate employees.
Every organization needs a reward system to manage compensation, benefits, recognition, and appreciation. Furthermore, this system offers various rewards and recognition program such as peer recognition and employee nomination programs for managers and employee referrals.
Employee recognition and rewards system is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, the benefits such as low cost of deployment & minimum maintenance expenses, enhanced data management, unlimited storing capacity, and access through web & mobile fuel the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Employee Recognition and Reward System in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Kudos
Workstride
Kwench
REFFIND
Salesforce
Globoforce
Ultimate
Solterbeck
Workstars
Achivers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
software
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Transportation & Logistics
BFSI
Retail
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Recognition and Reward System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Employee Recognition and Reward System Manufacturers
Employee Recognition and Reward System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Employee Recognition and Reward System Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Employee Recognition and Reward System market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC for Employee Recognition and Reward System Market:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Employee Recognition and Reward System Market
Chapter Two: Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: EU Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Japan Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: China Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: India Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)
Table Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure United States Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure Europe Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure China Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure Japan Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure Southeast Asia Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Figure India Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)
Table Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)
Figure Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017
Figure Hardware Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
Figure software Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
Figure Global Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Share by Application in 2017
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Healthcare (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Manufacturing (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in IT & Telecom (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Transportation & Logistics (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in BFSI (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Retail (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Others (2013-2018)
Table Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size Share by Players in 2013
Figure Employee Recognition and Reward System Market Size Share by Players in 2017
