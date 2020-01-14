EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE GLOBAL MARKET 2019- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, STRATEGIES, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, APPLICATION, DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST 2025

Employee Performance Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback.

Employee Performance Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

In 2018, the global Employee Performance Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Employee Performance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Performance Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

