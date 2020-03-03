Onboarding is also known as socialization in an organization. Onboarding is a mechanism through which a new entrant in a company gains necessary skills and knowledge required to know the workflow of the organization. Employee onboarding solutions organizes the onboarding process of new employees in an organization. Employee onboarding solutions help in simplifying the managerial work required for the hiring manager. Onboarding software simplifies the transition of fresh hires into their title role. Thus, employee onboarding software makes the process more effective by merging the onboarding process and reducing paperwork into one unified interface. Employee onboarding software supports the initiation of communication between the employer and new employee before the first day. These onboarding solutions help the employees to be more creative quicker and integrate into their respective team faster. It helps the new employees to establish a good equation with the team members. Employee onboarding solutions also help a new entrant to get used to the new work environment. Other team members can also connect with the newly recruited employees and help them with the induction or orientation program of the organization.

The employee onboarding solutions market is driven by the digitalization of organizations taking place in many regions that include developing countries such as India, China, and South Africa. Shift of companies to advanced technologies to reduce the paperwork is also a major factor that drives the employee onboarding solutions market growth. Adoption of employee on-boarding solutions helps in reducing the expenses of the organization on the workforce. Moreover, relaxation of work and working hours is offered to the employees of the organization. Automation adopted by many organizations helps in escalating the employee onboarding solutions market toward growth trajectories. Employee onboarding helps the employee to get familiar with the environment of the organization and adapt to it easily and quickly. Implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also driving the adoption of employee onboarding solutions as the new employees have the freedom to carry their devices and access the data and information related to the team and organization independent of location and time.

The global employee onboarding solutions market can be divided based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and region. The component segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be categorized into software and services. Services segment is further classified into consulting, training, and support & maintenance. The deployment type segment can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The enterprise type segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be classified into small, medium, and large enterprise. The industry segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be divided into IT, telecommunications, academia and education, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, and Banking and Finances.

Region wise segmentation of the global employee onboarding solutions market involves North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The employee onboarding solutions market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate, as maximum vendors operating in employee onboarding solutions market are based in this region. Moreover, the region is leading in adoption of advanced technologies. Digitalization is increasing in many developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as well as in South America is driving the employee onboarding solutions market at a significant rate. Increasing usage of employee onboarding solutions in almost all industry verticals globally is expected to drive the employee onboarding solutions market in these regions in the forecast period.