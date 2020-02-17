Employee Monitoring Solutions Market : Professional Growth Of Global Industry 2019-2025

Employee Monitoring Solution is a means of employee monitoring, and allows company administrators to monitor and supervise all their employee computers from a central location. It is normally deployed over a business network and allows for easy centralized log viewing via one central networked PC. Sometimes, companies opt to monitor their employees using remote desktop software instead.
In 2018, the global Employee Monitoring Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Employee Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Awareness Technologies
Hubstaff
Saba Software
Birch Grove Software
Fair Trak
Time Doctor
iMonitor Software
Mobistealth
Nandini Infosys
OsMonitor
TOGGL
Veriato
Work Examiner
WorkTime
SentryPC
StaffCop
NetVizor
Teramind Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Professional Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Employee Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Employee Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Monitoring Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
