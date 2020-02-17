Employee Monitoring Solutions Market : Professional Growth Of Global Industry 2019-2025

Employee Monitoring Solution is a means of employee monitoring, and allows company administrators to monitor and supervise all their employee computers from a central location. It is normally deployed over a business network and allows for easy centralized log viewing via one central networked PC. Sometimes, companies opt to monitor their employees using remote desktop software instead.

In 2018, the global Employee Monitoring Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Employee Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Awareness Technologies

Hubstaff

Saba Software

Birch Grove Software

Fair Trak

Time Doctor

iMonitor Software

Mobistealth

Nandini Infosys

OsMonitor

TOGGL

Veriato

Work Examiner

WorkTime

SentryPC

StaffCop

NetVizor

Teramind Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Professional Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employee Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employee Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Monitoring Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

