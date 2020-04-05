MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Employee Engagement Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Employee Engagement Platform Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Employee engagement platform helps organizations solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. Employee engagement tools are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees.

Employee engagement platform is most commonly implemented in HR departments as either a supplemental tool or direct replacement for the traditional performance review process. Employee engagement tools solicit employee feedback through pulse surveys, which are succinct surveys sent to employees at regular intervals with a curated list of questions designed to accurately evaluate employee engagement and the employee experience.

In 2018, the global Employee Engagement Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The key players covered in this study

Bitrix, Inc

People Gauge

Quantum Workplace

Gensuite

Officevibe

Transcend

Tap My Back

VibeCatch

Qualtrics

KaiNexus

Key Survey

WorkTango

Sparble

Synergita

Pingboard

Vocoli

Zinta

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education and Government

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Employee Engagement Platform?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Employee Engagement Platform?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Employee Engagement Platform?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Employee Engagement Platform?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employee Engagement Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employee Engagement Platform development in United States, Europe and China .

. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Engagement Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

