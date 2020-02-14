Employee Benefits in Kazakhstan Market 2019 Future Growth and Analysis

Kazakhstan’s social security system consists of social insurance system and social assistance system. The social security system covers a large proportion of the population and offers a wide range of social benefits and allowances to its people. The Kazakhstan Agency for Financial Market and Financial Organizations, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MOLSP) and the Ministry of Health are the most important organizations responsible for the management and supervision of social security benefits. Both the state and private benefits in Kazakhstan are undergoing transformation, and are expected to improve in the near future as the government is aiming to diversify its economy.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Kazakhstan, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Kazakhstan, detailed information about the private benefits in Kazakhstan, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Kazakhstan.

– State benefits are granted by the government of a particular country to all of its employed, self-employed, and unemployed residents, as well as their dependents.

– Benefits that are granted by employers to their employees over and above state and compulsory benefits are known as private benefits.

– Social security benefits are granted under systems such as the mandatory individual account, the social insurance system and the social assistance system.

– The social assistance system covers Kazakhstani residents whose monthly income is below the poverty line, and is fully financed by the state.

– This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Kazakhstan.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

– It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen’s compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

– It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Kazakhstan.

