EMOTION RECOGNITION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Emotion Recognition Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Emotion Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotion Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.
Emotion recognition is the process of identifying human emotion, most typically from facial expressions as well as from verbal expressions. This is both something that humans do automatically but computational methodologies have also been developed.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
Qemotion
AYLIEN
MoodPatrol
indiCo
Lexalytics
Datumbox
Optimiser
Google
Apple
Affectiva
Kairos
Eyeris
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Detecting Physiological Signals
Detecting Emotional Behavior
Market segment by Application, split into
Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Emotion Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Detecting Physiological Signals
1.4.3 Detecting Emotional Behavior
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Emotion Recognition Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence
1.5.3 Advertisement
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Emotion Recognition Market Size
2.2 Emotion Recognition Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Emotion Recognition Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Emotion Recognition Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Emotion Recognition Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Emotion Recognition Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Emotion Recognition Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Emotion Recognition Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Emotion Recognition Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Emotion Recognition Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Emotion Recognition Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Qemotion
12.3.1 Qemotion Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.3.4 Qemotion Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Qemotion Recent Development
12.4 AYLIEN
12.4.1 AYLIEN Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.4.4 AYLIEN Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AYLIEN Recent Development
12.5 MoodPatrol
12.5.1 MoodPatrol Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.5.4 MoodPatrol Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MoodPatrol Recent Development
12.6 indiCo
12.6.1 indiCo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.6.4 indiCo Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 indiCo Recent Development
12.7 Lexalytics
12.7.1 Lexalytics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.7.4 Lexalytics Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Lexalytics Recent Development
12.8 Datumbox
12.8.1 Datumbox Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.8.4 Datumbox Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Datumbox Recent Development
12.9 Optimiser
12.9.1 Optimiser Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.9.4 Optimiser Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Optimiser Recent Development
12.10 Google
12.10.1 Google Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Emotion Recognition Introduction
12.10.4 Google Revenue in Emotion Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Google Recent Development
12.11 Apple
12.12 Affectiva
12.13 Kairos
12.14 Eyeris
Continued…..
