Emissive displays Market: Know the key growth strategies adopted by key players

The global Emissive displays market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Prominent players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in emissive displays market include various manufacturers such as Sony Corporation, Dupont Display, Samsung Display, AU Optronics Corp., Nokia, Philips Electronics, Universal Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Flexible Display Center (Asu), Delta Electronics, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Nanolumens, Novaled AG, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Visionox, Hewlett-Packard Company, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Materion Corporation and Plastic Logic Ltd and Others.

The emissive display is a display screen technology that generates its own light. Primarily Organic LED (OLED) are the emissive displays that is used predominantly in the smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs. The main reason for the development of the emissive displays is due to problems associated with the LCD and plasma technologies such as LCD and plasma displays required backlighting to produce an image on the screen.

To overcome this problem emissive displays are used along with organic materials emit lights on their own. This materials used in the emissive display have various advantage like bright efficient emission which is available in all three primary colors. These organic compounds and ligands make the emissive displays to produce high quality images. There are different types of emission displays available in the market that are used accordingly for applications such as plasma, field emission display and surface-conduction electron-emitter display. In the emissive display, the phosphors are present which convert electron beams or UV light into visible light. Most of the successful emissive display are made up of relatively small metal complexes containing organic ligands, but in future the researchers are doing constant studies to make these displays less expensive and more efficient with prospects of polymer materials.

The main factors that are driving the emissive display market is low cost feature of emissive display mainly used in building smart cities and other reason is its rising adoption of mobile phones. Furthermore, use of emissive displays in the commercial electronic equipment, gadgets and automobile sector is further boosting up the market during forecast period. However, heavy maintenance of emissive displays is main restraining factor that hinders the growth of this market. The adoption of new electronic gadgets is the future opportunity for the emissive display market.

The global emissive displays has been segmented on the basis of type, components, application and regions. Based on type, the global emissive displays market has been segmented into cathode ray tube (CRT), field emission display (FED), surface-conduction electron-emitter display (SED), vacuum fluorescent display (VFD), electroluminescent displays (ELD), light-emitting diode displays (LED), plasma display panel (PDP), electrochemical display (ECD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED). On the basis of components, the market is segmented into conductive layer, organic material, backlight panel and other components. By applications, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs and others. OLED display are expected to be the fastest and highest growing segment in the emissive display market due to its increasing demand in the TVs and other electronic gadgets display screens.

In the region wise study, the global emissive displays market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Africa and South America. North America which comprises of U.S., Mexico and Canada captures the largest market share followed by Europe. U.S. showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region which comprises of China, India, Japan, and Australia among others is also anticipated to experience the fast growth of emissive displays market during the forecast period due to the rising number of manufacturers.