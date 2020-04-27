EMI Shielding Market – Detailed assessment of the vendor landscape 2017 – 2025

Global EMI Shielding Market: Overview

EMI shielding, short for electromagnetic shielding, involves engulfing electronics and cables with conductive or magnetic materials to prevent incoming or outgoing emissions of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF). EMI shielding is carried out for many reasons. One such purpose it serves is to thwart electromagnetic interference (EMI) from affecting sensitive electronics. Mostly, metallic mesh shields are leveraged to prevent one component from affecting another inside a particular device. For instance, in a smartphone a metallic shield safeguards electronics from its cellular transmitter/receiver.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Key Trends

The global EMI shielding market is a result of toady’s wireless world choc-a-bloc with signals cellular phones, wifi, and Bluetooth, among others. The waves tend to interfere with one another, thereby affecting the quality of signals. This has necessitated the use of shields. Massive deployment of 4G/LTE cellular infrastructure across the world and strict EMI regulations are also stoking demand in the market.

Countering the growth in the global market for EMI shielding materials are the strict norms pertaining to the types of materials that can be used along with regulations on emissions. Another restraint is the manufacturing process which is essentially expensive and hence deters smaller players with limited capital.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Market Potential

Global giant Molex Incorporated that manufactures electronic, electrical and fiber optic interconnection systems has very recently unveiled a new line of multi-port EMI adapters with internal laser protection shutters. The versatile adapters can support different types of connectors such as MXC, HBMT MTP/MPO, and MT. Emergence of such cutting-edge products is slated to create more opportunities in the market in the near future.

The different areas in which EMI shielding materials find widespread application are electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, and medical. Among them, the electronics segment is the main driver of demand due to the constant innovation in the electronic devices and the usage of more sophisticated integrated chips and circuits in the devices that result in higher degree of radiations. The EMI shields are also being increasingly used in the more effective GPS and radar devices which often cause high amount of emission that can affect other defense equipment and the people around them.

Conductive coatings and metals are the main materials used for EMI shields. While in the past metals were mostly used, these days conductive coatings are being used on account of their superior properties such as higher thermal conductivity.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Regional Outlook

Geography-wise, the key segments of the global market for EMI shielding materials are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America and Europe are dominant players in terms of demand and revenue on account of the robust telecom infrastructure and a high production capacity among regional players, along with their eagerness to lap up new technologies.

Asia Pacific, powered by China, is another prominent market on account of its contribution to revenue owing to swift development in the electronics, defense, and automotive industries that mostly use EMI shielding materials.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global workplace transformation market, the report profiles players such as HEICO Corporation, 3M, Parker Hannifin Corp, Marktek Inc., Laird, Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., and SAS Industries, Inc.

