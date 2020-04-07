Emerging Trends in Medical Image Management Market Study by PACS, CRO, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Radiology Applications – Driven by Government Initiatives to Encourage EMR Adoption

Report studies Medical Image Management in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

Medical Image Management Market growth is driven by the technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and medical image management market, growing investments in the medical imaging market, increasing usage of imaging equipment, government initiatives to encourage EMR adoption, rapid growth in geriatric imaging volumes, growing adoption of VNA, growing adoption of image management systems by small hospitals and imaging centers and rapidly growing big data in healthcare.

Access Free Sample Papers of Medical Image Management Market spread across 209 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=705691 .

The global medical image management market is expected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2021 from USD 4.22 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021. Major factors contributing to growth of medical image management market include technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, growing investments in medical imaging market.

Recent Developments displays the production, revenue, price, share and growth rate of each type

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

Application-independent Clinical Archives (AICA)

In this report, the global Medical Image Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

Download Complete Report on Medical Image Management Market Research Study Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=705691 .

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the geriatric population, growing number of imaging centers in this region, increasing research activities, rapid adoption of imaging systems, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing government initiatives to boost HCIT adoption are driving the growth of medical image management market in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 44%; Tier 2 -36%; Tier 3 – 20%.

By Designation: C-level- 22%; D-level- 28%; others–50%.

By Region: North America-35%; Europe-26%;Asia-33%; RoW-6%

Prominent players in the medical image management market report are McKesson Corporation (U.S.), GE Company (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany), Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.), BridgeHead Software (U.K.), and Novarad Corporation (U.S.).

Click Here for Discount on Medical Image Management Market Study Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=705691 .

Report provides an overview of the medical image management market.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the medical image management market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies adopt suitable go-to-market strategies.

About Us –

ReportsnReports is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact Number: + 1 888 391 5441

Email Id – [email protected]