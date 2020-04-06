Emerging Trends: Global Cellular IoT Market- Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Cellular IoT Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

In this ever changing technological world, more and more devices are getting contacted together and building internet of things (IoT) architecture across the world. In fact, all the internet devices will be connected in future. IoT is a key facilitator of this possibility by delivering machine-to-machine and machine-to-person communication on a huge scale. FMI predicts that there will more than 30 billion connected devices by year 2024. Large segment of these devices will be connected through LAN, Wi-Fi, and other short range radio wave technologies while some portion of these devices will be connected through wireless area networks (WAN) that are primarily facilitated by cellular networks.

As in entire IoT landscape, connectivity plays a significant role, that’s why cellular operators are in excellent position to have a slice of big pie by adding value in IoT market. The size of this slice of pie depends on the different role operator’s play in the eco-system of IoT. Different monetization models operator can look for are network providers, end-to-end solution providers, system integrator, etc.

Cellular IoT Market: Drivers and Challenges

Because of machine-to-machine communication and machine-to-person communication, humongous amount of data will be generated. For the proper functioning of IoT network, there is a need of data storage, data interpretation, and data transfer in real time at minimal cost and cellular networks are fulfilling this particular need of the market. Cellular technologies such as GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and future 5G have evolved with new functionality and new radio access technology narrowband IoT tailored to from an attractive solution for emerging low power wide area (LPWA) applications.

Despite the huge cellular network across the world, still quality of service and connectivity remains an issue in IoT market. Deep indoor connectivity is a requirement for many application in utility area. Furthermore, regional coverage is a prerequisite for many use cases, especially within the transport area.

Cellular IoTMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of cellular technologies:

GSM

WCDMA

LTE

5G

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

Cellular IoTMarket: Key Players

Few of the companies in cellular IoT market are: Qualcomm Incorporated, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto NV, Telit Communication PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Texas Instruments, Intel, and ZTE Corporation.

Cellular IoTMarket: Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of global cellular market. Majority of IoT vendors such as Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are based in North America region itself and they are also investing in the field of IoT ecosystem of local market. For instance, BMW group, Intel, and Mobileye teamed up for autonomous driving.

Several IoT startups such as Samsara, Notion, and Hologram IoT are expanding their operations in Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have moderate growth rate for cellular IoT market as countries such as China and Taiwan have advantage of large pool of semiconductor vendors. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are yet match the pace of global Cellular IoT market.

