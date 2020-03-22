Emerging Opportunities in Game Engines Market with Current Trends Analysis

Global Game Engines market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Game Engines market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to Game Engines market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Game Engines market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

Game Engines is mainly used for two applications: PC Games (Desktops, laptops), Mobile Games (Smart phones, PS devices, tablets, etc.), TV Games and Other Games. And PC Games was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2016. And Mobile game is the fast growing market in the world, especially in China where led by Tencent and Netease, etc. Game Engines can be classified into 3D (includes VR, AR), 2.5D (2D & 3D blended), 2D. There are few 2.5D engines and 2D is usually free, e.g. Cocos2d. The revenue market of 3D game engines took up more than 90% of the global market in 2016. The most type of game engines are written by C++.

The global Game Engines average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 0 USDs to 200 USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Game Engines. Some of the developers also get money by a smaller share of the game publishers’ revenue, such as 5%, 30%, etc. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

Europe and USA are the two largest consumption countries of Game Engines in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. European and USA’s market respectively took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Japan and Korea are about 13%, and China is followed with the share about 4% as Chinese game developers usually use free game engines.

USA, Germany, China, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Game Engines. There are some vendors with paid engines, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the free engines. And the high quality engines are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization) and Silicon Studio Corp are the key suppliers in the global Game Engines market. Top 10 took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. Free engines took up more than 80% of the Chinese market. Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation Sony and Amazon which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Game Engines market will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3650 million by 2024, from US$ 1760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Game Engines business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Unity Technologies, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Corona Labs, Silicon Studio Corp, Garage Games, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation, The OGRE Team, Godot Engine and Mario Zechner.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Game Engines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Game Engines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

3D Game Engines

5D Game Engines

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Game Engines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Game Engines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Engines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Engines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Game Engines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

