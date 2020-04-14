Emerging Opportunities in Direct Bank Market with Current Trends Analysis

Direct Bank Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Direct Bank market.

Segmentation by product type:

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Segmentation by application:

Business

Personal

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direct Bank consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direct Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Bank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Direct Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

