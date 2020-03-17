Emerging Nations Industrialization Proven a Solid Opportunity Energy Management Systems (EMS), Says TMR

An Outline of the Global Energy Management Systems Market

Industries worldwide are strengthening their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, whether it is through referring to environment protection activists or following regulatory protocol. Reducing the overall pollution in the world is a top priority in many countries, and the implementation of energy management systems is set to be a core requirement for that. Companies such as Siemens AG and Johnson Controls, Inc. have already pledged to invest over US$140 bn to improve energy management services and help reduce the global carbon footprint.

Even outside of the pollution angle, energy management systems and services are in exceptionally high demand today owing to the increments they provide in process efficiency and the reduction in operational costs. Most manufacturing industries regard raw materials and operation cost as the two largest variables in overall expenses. While the manufacturing industry itself cannot do much over the supply of raw materials, the implementation of energy management systems can help them manage infrastructure costs that meet peak power demands.

The iron and steel industry is of particularly high interest for energy management systems players, as it is currently the largest consumer of energy. Energy management systems can help the iron and steel industry save 10% to 30% of its annual energy consumption.

Industries Across all Regions Strive to Reduce Costs and Carbon Footprint, Propelling EMS Services

Several regulations, policies, labeling programs, and incentives have been implemented by governments to urge industries to begin adopting EMS. This is more apparent in the developed regions of North America and Europe. The latter region in particular has a strict set of energy consumption and renewables goals that need to be achieved in the stipulated time. Both regions hold a key entry point for EMS companies: the rapid adoption of renewable energy resources. EMS can be easily integrated with the establishment of new energy sources and power generation points to improve the overall production and consumption of energy. North America is showing a rapidly growing demand for EMS in offices, new buildings, and retail buildings.

Asia-Pacific-based EMS providers also have major opportunities lined up for them over the coming years. Countries such as India and China are showing a massive scope of EMS implementation during their current phase of industrialization. Shifting focus from generating more power to an efficient consumption of energy is the need of the hour in this region, as energy consumption is already crossing record highs. China is the largest consumer of energy in the world and its government is rapidly adopting guidelines and regulations to reduce the national carbon footprint. This is being done through the use of energy management software connected to sensors that help monitor and control a location’s power consumption.

