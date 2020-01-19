Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Telemedicine is an emerging and viable service model used to provide the services to the physicians and healthcare suppliers.
The increasing use of internet and teleradiology services to provide the healthcare solution has become an emerging trend which anticipated to boost the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market over the forecast period.
The higher cost of telecommunication and data management devices and the shortfall of trained personnel to operate the emergency telemedicine services may restrain the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market over the forecast period.
The United States is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global emergency telemedicine services market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to technological advancement and developed medical infrastructure.
This report focuses on the global Emergency Telemedicine Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Honeywell HomMed
OBS Medical
LifeWatch
Medtronic
Siemens Healthcare
McKesson
Koninklijke Philips
MindChild Medical
Abbott
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tele-consultation
Tele-monitoring
Tele-education
Tele-care
Tele-training
Tele-surgery
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emergency Telemedicine Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emergency Telemedicine Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
