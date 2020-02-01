Emergency Stop Devices Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Industry News, Demand & Supply, Business Opportunities, Share Report, Global Size by Forecast 2026

Global Machine Safety Market of which Global Emergency Stop Devices Market is a part of is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Global Emergency Stop Devices Market By Components (Buttons, Cables & Cords, Adaptors, Distribution Box, Relays, Gateways, T-Couplers, Distribution Box, Others), Implementation (Embedded Components, Individual Components), Application (Robotics, Metal Working, Assembly, Packaging, Material Handling, Others), Industry (Chemicals, Semiconductors & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors present in the market are:
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH
- Belden Inc.
- Murrelektronik GmbH
- Siemens
- Parmley Graham Ltd
- Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
- ABB
- KEYENCE CORPORATION
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Laird
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corporation
- SICK AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Global emergency stop devices market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to global automation and autonomous nature of factories.
Market Definition: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market
Emergency stop devices can be defined as a piece of equipment that is integrated with machines or equipments in factories and industries to put an immediate stop to its operations in an emergency. These devices are used for halting the working of machinery if the life of a worker is in danger, or if the machines are in danger of being harmed or even if the products being produced are not of designated quality.
Market Driver:
- Increasing incidences of industrial accidents requiring precautions and steps for the protection and safety of workers; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Segmentation: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market
By Components
- Buttons
- Push Buttons
- Rope (Cable) Pull Buttons
- Cables & Cords
- Adaptors
- Distribution Box
- Relays
- Gateways
- T-Couplers
- Others
By Implementation
- Embedded Components
- Individual Components
By Application
- Robotics
- Metal Working
- Assembly
- Packaging
- Material Handling
- Others
By Industry
- Chemicals
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, OMRON Corporation announced that they will launch factory automated devices and equipments that are designed on the same platform and pre-specified product specifications. These devices include various sensors, switches and various other devices and equipments.
- In September 2017, Laird announced the launch of wireless emergency stop device, “Safe-E-Stop”. This device enables the user or wearer of the device to stop the equipment or machinery with the push of a button attached to their uniform instead of being in close proximity to the button embedded into the machinery itself.
Competitive Analysis: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market
Global emergency stop devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emergency stop devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
