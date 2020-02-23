Emergency Stop Devices Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Global Trends, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Study and Forecast to 2026

Global Emergency Stop Devices Market By Components (Buttons, Cables & Cords, Adaptors, Distribution Box, Relays, Gateways, T-Couplers, Distribution Box, Others), Implementation (Embedded Components, Individual Components), Application (Robotics, Metal Working, Assembly, Packaging, Material Handling, Others), Industry (Chemicals, Semiconductors & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors present in the market are:

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

Belden Inc.

Murrelektronik GmbH

Siemens

Parmley Graham Ltd

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

ABB

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Pepperl+Fuchs

Laird

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corporation

SICK AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Market Analysis: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market

Global Machine Safety Market of which Global Emergency Stop Devices Market is a part of is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global emergency stop devices market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to global automation and autonomous nature of factories.

Market Driver:

Increasing incidences of industrial accidents requiring precautions and steps for the protection and safety of workers; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits and avoidance to implement the devices due to their additional costs in the operations of the business; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market

By Components

Buttons, Cables & Cords, Adaptors, Distribution Box, Relays, Gateways, T-Couplers, Distribution Box, Others

By Implementation

Embedded Components, Individual Components

By Application

Robotics, Metal Working, Assembly, Packaging, Material Handling, Others

By Industry

Chemicals, Semiconductors & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Others

By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, OMRON Corporation announced that they will launch factory automated devices and equipments that are designed on the same platform and pre-specified product specifications. These devices include various sensors, switches and various other devices and equipments.

In September 2017, Laird announced the launch of wireless emergency stop device, “Safe-E-Stop”. This device enables the user or wearer of the device to stop the equipment or machinery with the push of a button attached to their uniform instead of being in close proximity to the button embedded into the machinery itself.

Competitive Analysis: Global Emergency Stop Devices Market

Global emergency stop devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emergency stop devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

