Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicle Market – Top players are Crestline Coach, Braun Industries, Demers Manufacturier d’Ambulances Inc

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicle Market – Overview

Emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles are utilized to transport patients to medical facilities. EMS vehicles are equipped with climate-controlled and also assist in providing necessary medical care, such as intravenous therapy and oxygen, by medical technicians and paramedics.

Demand for EMS vehicles is expected to rise due to rise in geriatric population. Advancements in digital technology and improved connectivity have made EMS vehicles more responsive and effective and thus, have gained high consumer confidence, thereby driving their market. Rising medical tourism and inter-facility transport is boosting the global transportation requirement, which in turn is driving the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market. Increase of incidence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases, worldwide, due to stressful and sedentary lifestyle is boosting the demand for EMS vehicles. Rise in awareness about health insurance due to rising income, increasing incidences of diseases, and governmental support is expected to boost the demand for EMS vehicles. Reimbursement schemes of medical insurance prompt several consumers to seek the medical help and utilize EMS vehicles for convenience, which in turn is driving the demand for EMS vehicles. Organizations, such as World Bank, are supporting the procurement of EMS vehicles to developing countries in order to improve medical care, thus boosting the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicle Market – Segmentation

The global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be classified based on ambulance class type, equipment type, and region. Based on ambulance class type, the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be segregated into class I type, class II type, and class III type. Class I EMS vehicles utilize a truck chassis with separate driver compartment. Class II type ambulances are van-type vehicles are extensively employed by hospitals and are primarily equipped to provide only basic life services. Class III type ambulances are mounted on light-duty vehicle chassis. Class III type ambulances are equipped with advanced life support aids and are utilized at airports, oil refineries, and chemical plants.

In terms of equipment type, the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be bifurcated into Basic Life Support (BSL) and Advances Life Support (ALS). The ALS segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate owing to rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and increase in dependency on life support equipment. ALS type vehicles are manned by paramedic supervisors and are equipped with cardiac monitoring, IV pumps, and oxygen devices in order to provide medical care for critically ill patients.

Based on region, the global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America & Europe witness high expenditure on medical services and hence, are leading markets for EMS vehicles, globally. Rise in awareness, increase in income, and rise in geriatric population in developing countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market in the region.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicle Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market include Crestline Coach, Braun Industries, Demers Manufacturier d’Ambulances Inc., REV Group, First Priority Group, Lenco Armored Vehicle, and JCBL Limited.

