Market Analysis: The Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2025, from USD 19.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Emergency medical service (EMS) also known as essential public service. Emergency medical care is that care which delivered in the first few hours after the onset of medical problem. EMS is part of an intricate system of an organizations and agencies, trauma systems, as well as hospitals, communications and transportation networks; specialty care centers and rehabilitation facilities.

Market Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global emergency medical service (EMS) products market are Medtronic, General Electric, Centurion Medical Products, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, C. R. Bard, Inc., Diagmed Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Danaher, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG., MSI, ARGON MEDICAL, CRI, Medline Industries, Inc., and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, pharmaceuticals, tactical equipment and others. Wound care consumable market is further segmented into dressings & bandages, sutures and staples, others. Patient handling equipment market is sub segmented into patient lifting equipment, medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters, others. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma care, respiratory care, oncology and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

