Emergency Lighting Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

The emergency lighting market is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2024. The growth in the market would be attributed to growing number of construction projects, globally as well as technological advancements in the lighting industry.

Based on light source, emergency lighting market is categorized into fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), incandescent, induction, and others; wherein ‘others’ include high intensity discharge (HID), cold cathode and halogen lamps.

Based on battery type, global emergency lighting market is segmented into nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and Lead-acid. Among these, Li-ion battery category held largest share in the market, accounting for an estimated share of around 39% in 2018. Further, it is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Additionally, there is an increase in use of self-diagnostic systems in emergency lighting applications. The self-diagnostic systems perform a self-diagnostic function that analyzes the performance of light units, verify its operation and send alerts to the respective department regarding problems.

Some of the key players operating in the emergency lighting market are Osram Licht AG, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation plc, Signify Holding, Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd., Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand S.A., Daisalux S.A.U., and Larson Electronics LLC.

Emergency Lighting Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Power System

Self-Contained

Central

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Battery Type

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Lead-Acid

Market Segmentation by Light Source

Fluorescent

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Incandescent

Induction

Others (High Intensity Discharge (HID), Cold Cathode and Halogen Lamps)

Market Segmentation by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Application