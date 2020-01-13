Emergency Lighting Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast to 2024

The emergency lighting market is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2024. The growth in the market would be attributed to growing number of construction projects, globally as well as technological advancements in the lighting industry.

Based on battery type, global emergency lighting market is segmented into nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and Lead-acid. Among these, Li-ion battery category held largest share in the market, accounting for an estimated share of around 39% in 2018. Further, it is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on light source, emergency lighting market is categorized into fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), incandescent, induction, and others; wherein ‘others’ include high intensity discharge (HID), cold cathode and halogen lamps. Among these, LED light category held largest share in the market, accounting an estimated share of over 40% in market in 2018.

Additionally, there is an increase in use of self-diagnostic systems in emergency lighting applications. The self-diagnostic systems perform a self-diagnostic function that analyzes the performance of light units, verify its operation and send alerts to the respective department regarding problems.

Some of the key players operating in the emergency lighting market are Osram Licht AG, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation plc, Signify Holding, Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd., Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand S.A., Daisalux S.A.U., and Larson Electronics LLC.

