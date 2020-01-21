Emergency Exit Sign MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Emergency Exit Sign market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Emergency Exit Sign business, shared in Chapter 3.

Emergency exit sign is a device in a public facility (such as a building, aircraft or boat) denoting the location of the closest emergency exit in case of fire or other emergency.

The technical barriers of Emergency Exit Sign are low, and the Emergency Lighting market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography.

The total demand for drawn Emergency Lighting is closely tied to residential housing construction and remodeling. In the whole world, residential housing construction and remodeling keep steady growth

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Thomas & Betts

Jiangmen Minhua

Hubbell

Ventilux

NVC

Acuity Brands

Beghelli

Maxspid

Mackwell

Isolite

Legrand

Mule Lighting

LINERGY

Zhongshan AKT

This study considers the Emergency Exit Sign value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electrical Exit Sign

Non-electrical Exit Sign

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Facility

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Emergency Exit Sign by Players

4 Emergency Exit Sign by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

